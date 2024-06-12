Four-star NJ wide receiver becomes latest to commit to Rutgers football

One of the top wide-receiver prospects in New Jersey is headed to Rutgers.

Donovan Catholic's Michael Thomas III announced Tuesday that he had committed to Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights, becoming the 23rd member of Rutgers' 2025 recruiting class.

Thomas has been a coveted recruit. He's rated a four-star prospect and the third-overall recruit in New Jersey, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Thomas picked Rutgers from a list that included Michigan, Penn State, Syracuse, Illinois and Maryland, among others.

Thomas was the second commitment of the day for Rutgers after Toms River North offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews announced his pledge.

Rutgers' 2025 class has grown by 14 commitments in the last two weeks of a hectic recruiting month.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Donovan Catholic's Michael Thomas commits