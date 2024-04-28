Four-star Nigel Walls talks Kansas State, Arkansas, Oklahoma

Four-star forward Nigel Walls is already the No. 32 prospect in the class of 2025 but it feels as though he may just be scratching the surface on his potential. The Houston (Texas) St. Francis Episcopal School junior is one of the younger players in his high school class and is adding weight and polish by the month. He already boasts an impressive list of college options and is almost certain to add more this summer.

Rivals recently spoke with Walls about his recent visit to Kansas State as well as other schools in the mix.

*****

2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team

2026 Rankings: Top 100

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

ON HIS RECENT VISIT TO KANSAS STATE

“I really like the atmosphere. They were on spring break, so it wasn’t totally full. For spring break, it was still pretty full and fun, though.”

ON WHAT HE DID ON HIS VISIT

“I saw a little bit of Manhattan and was really impressed by it. The town feels like a family. There’s a bond among everyone. It’s a college town.”

ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE K-STATE STAFF

“I knew coach [Ulric] Maligi when he was at Texas. When he went to K-State, he started recruiting me there. Then, eventually, the whole coaching staff started recruiting me. It’s all of them; coach [Jerome] Tang and all of them sorta fell in love with me, and I like them back.”

ON SCHOOLS HE HOPS TO VISIT IN THE FUTURE

“The main ones I know I want to visit are Arkansas and Oklahoma.”

ON ARKANSAS

“I’ve been talking to coach [Ronnie] Brewer. He was saying he’s still there and that I’m still on their main radar. I know coach [John] Calipari is there now, and that’s exciting. I’d love to play for Coach Cal. You grow up, like, looking up to people that played for Coach Cal at Kentucky, so getting the chance to do that would be really awesome.”

ON HIS REACTION TO ARKANSAS HIRING CALIPARI

“I thought it was fake. I never expected him to be anywhere but Kentucky. Nobody expected him to leave.”

ON OKLAHOMA

“I like coaches a lot – especially coach [Ryan] Humphrey. I also know those coaches will get me where I need to go. They play a strong brand of basketball, so I obviously need to fill out to play in that system but I love the way they get out and defend.”

*****

RIVALS REACTION

One of the youngest players in the 2025 class, Walls won’t turn 17 until July of this year. His youth good news for a player that seems ahead of schedule from a skill development standpoint but still needs to add some muscle before he reaches his potential. As for where he may land, K-State, Arkansas and Oklahoma are joined by Alabama and Auburn on the list of programs to watch for the time being.