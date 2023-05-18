Will four-star Nigel Smith still take an official visit to Rutgers football?

Nigel Smith is not making an official visit to Rutgers football this weekend, but don’t count the Scarlet Knights out right now.

A defensive lineman for Melissa High School (Melissa, TX), Smith is a consensus four-star recruit. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Smith is the No. 110 player in the nation according to 247Sports.

Smith told Rutgers Wire that his official visit, scheduled for this weekend, isn’t going to happen. He won’t go into the reasons why he is unable to make the Rutgers football visit, only to say that “they are still a school I’m considering, just a visit that I can’t take this weekend.”

Last week, Smith announced his six official visits, which is now down to five programs with the news this week that he won’t be at Rutgers this weekend:

Scroll down and check out what Smith had to say about his five official visits, where things stand currently with Rutgers football as well as how things are trending with Ohio State and when he plans to make his college commitment!

Smith on if Rutgers football is still in the mix in his recruitment

“Yes…they sure are. I talked to coach Schiano (on Tuesday) actually.”

Nigel Smith on why Rutgers football is still a part of his recruitment

“The fact that before coach Schiano left, he had that program rolling and I feel that now, with the staff he has put together, he can get them back to that point in the next couple of years.”

Nigel Smith on if he will visit Rutgers football at all

“Yes…I still want to make it down over the summer (to Rutgers).”

Nigel Smith on where things stand with Ohio State football

“They are doing great, still recruiting me hard.”

Nigel Smith on the message from Ohio State football

“That I’m a guy that could help the defense get back to what they used to be to win a national championship.”

Nigel Smith on his relationship with Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson

“It’s amazing. I’ve learned so much from him and we stay in constant contact.”

Nigel Smith on what programs are showing him the most love right now

“It’s really the five schools I’m taking an official visit to that are showing the most love.”

Nigel Smith on when he will make his decision

“Third game of the season for my senior night – September 8 I think.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire