Four-star Missouri wide receiver sets official visit date for USC football

Lincoln Riley’s offense has grabbed the attention of Corey Simms, a talented 6’3″, 195-pound four-star wide receiver from St. Louis. Dennis Simmons, the assistant head coach and outside receivers coach, recently extended an offer to Simms and established a rapport with him before his unofficial campus visit during a local 7 on 7 event in which he represented the California Power Athletes.

In and interview with WeAreSC, Simms explained his interest in USC:

“Coach Simmons said they’re gonna throw the ball, they have great academics, a great support system and It feels like home. And it’s not really that cold here. It’s amazing. They said this is the coldest it probably gets in the winter time.”

While the recent trip to L.A. seems to have piqued Simms’ interest, he still intends to schedule additional official visits and halt his recruitment process prior to the start of his senior season at Christian Brothers College. He has received offers from numerous schools, most notably Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, and Indiana from the Big Ten. The SEC suitors include LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and South Carolina.

USC’s wide receiver room is talented, but lacks depth due to transfers and the NFL draft during the offseason. Riley, Simmons, and the Trojans aim to bolster their roster in the upcoming recruiting class and Simms would be a key addition.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire