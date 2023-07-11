Four-star LSU target to announce commitment July 15

A top 200 prospect is set to announce his commitment on Saturday, and LSU is among the finalists.

Jayln Crawford of Parkview High School in the Atlanta area will decide between LSU, Auburn and Florida.

According to On3’s Prediction Machine, Auburn is the favorite to land Crawford. The 247 Crystal Ball has it split 50/50 with LSU and Auburn, but the Auburn prediction is much more recent.

LSU’s 2024 class is already in a good spot with secondary players but Crawford would strengthen the top of a class that lacks a high-volume of top 200 players.

It would also bolster Brian Kelly’s goal of getting young talent in the DB room so LSU isn’t forced to rely on the transfer portal like they have the last two years at cornerback.

Crawford’s highest ranking comes from Rivals, where he’s ranked as a top-10 corner in the class and a top-15 player in the talent-laden state of Georgia.

