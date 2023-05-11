Four-star LSU commit sets official visit to North Carolina

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are still building their 2024 recruiting class which is currently ranked No. 13 overall early on in the cycle.

With the Tar Heels having 13 total commits, there’s plenty of room to add to the class and it will be a very important summer ahead. As we await those summer months, we are already getting news of visits lined up to Chapel Hill and one of the more recent announcements comes from a four-star defensive back that is committed to LSU.

Zion Ferguson took to Twitter to announce that he will be on UNC’s campus for a visit the weekend of June 23-25th:

The visit is a big one considering that he’s still committed to LSU but is taking visits.

The Gainesville, Georgia native has been committed to LSU since September of 2022 but has gained a lot of interest from programs such as North Carolina ever since. The Tar Heels are pushing for a flip and if they land Ferguson, he would be one of the top players in UNC’s class.

Ferguson is ranked No. 303 nationally, No. 24 defensive back,.and No. 37 player in the state of Georgia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

