Four-star lineman schedules June visit to Georgia

Yet another major recruit has included Athens, Georgia, on his upcoming list of destinations. Four-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo is slated to visit Athens on June 11, putting Georgia among five other schools who will have a shot to impress Ojo this month.

Ojo is 6-foot-7, 283-pound offensive tackle in the class of 2026. He is from Mansfield, Texas and plays at Lake Ridge High School. In addition to football, he also participates in track and field, showcasing his athleticism in addition to his size.

Ojo will visit Georgia following visits to Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Alabama, and prior to seeing Ohio State and Florida State. He is currently seen as a Texas lean according to numerous recruiting resources but is still very early in the recruiting process. Georgia currently has only one player committed in the class of 2026, that being top quarterback Jared Curtis.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire