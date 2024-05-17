Four-star lineman planning official visit to Nebraska

A four-star defensive lineman is planning an official visit to Nebraska. Jaylen Williams will visit the Lincoln campus on June 21.

Williams also plans to visit Texas A&M, Miami, and Tennessee in the near future. The EDGE rusher holds offers from schools such as Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, and Iowa.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu believes that Williams has the potential to play as a Power Four starter.

Gets off the ball with quickness and makes a good number of negative plays in the backfield. Runs by his high school competition quite a bit or wins quickly with his size and strength.

Most recruiting services have the defensive lineman leaning toward the Wolverines. Nebraska’s class of 2025 currently holds eight commitments and is ranked just outside the Top 25.

Palatine (Ill.) High four-star DL Jaylen Williams has an unofficial to Texas A&M scheduled and then officials with Miami, Tennessee and Nebraska on the itinerary. More here: https://t.co/2YPf0RmX1c pic.twitter.com/9Au6pLqmip — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) May 15, 2024

