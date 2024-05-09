Four-star linebacker visiting Ohio State this weekend

The fun never stops for Ohio State football on the recruiting trail and another potential star in the 2025 class is making a visit to Columbus this week in Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. The Florida linebacker is making his rounds and actually just completed an unofficial visit to now Big Ten foe, USC.

This weekend will be the first time Owusu-Boateng has seen the Ohio State campus and the hope is he comes away impressed, because all reports indicate the stud from IMG Academy had a blast in Los Angeles.

Two weeks ago he made narrowed down his list to 13 schools and Ohio State made the cut along with the previously mentioned USC and two other Big Ten powers, Michigan and Oregon. Widely considered a top five linebacker in this class, he is a very important recruit to keep tabs on.

2025 four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng will be visiting Ohio State this weekend according to Birm. This will be his first visit to Ohio State and he is high on the Buckeyes radar. pic.twitter.com/1RgL2va37i — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) May 9, 2024

