Four-star linebacker Tyanthony Smith reveals top 5 schools

Jasper (Texas) four-star linebacker Tyanthony Smith narrowed his list of more than 20 offers down to five schools last week: Texas A&M, Alabama, USC, Oklahoma and Texas

Smith has been on the radar for the Trojan staff dating back to last summer, when he was offered in June. Since then he has been a priority at the position. The USC staff’s efforts were rewarded with a spot among Smith’s finalists.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Smith is currently positioned as the 29th-ranked linebacker prospect and the 57th-ranked player in Texas, recently receiving his four-star designation.

Simply calling Smith a “rising defensive prospect,” though accurate, is an understatement once you watch his tape and analyze his stats, starting with his incredibly productive 2022 junior season at Jasper High School, in which he recorded 99 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks, possessing the speed, range, and tackling ability to thrive at the collegiate level while continuing to add weight to an already sturdy frame (6-1, 205 pounds).

He has already taken an official visit to the Aggies and Lognhorns and will be in Los Angeles for his second official visit this weekend.

USC is trending with On300 4-star LB Tyanthony Smith after his visit this weekend, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine✌️ Read: https://t.co/K6tKxzLU8K pic.twitter.com/Kb1psikF8R — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 19, 2023

Tyanthony Smith just got back from his official visit to #USC over the weekend.😎🌴#WhoIsNext👀 https://t.co/D2EPksi4oM — Marc Kulkin (@MarcKulkin) June 19, 2023

