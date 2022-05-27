Four-star linebacker from Texas puts Ohio State in top seven

Ohio State has made the shortlist for another four-star linebacker in the 2023 class. We learned earlier in the week that Troy Bowles, a top-ranked linebacker out of Georgia put the Buckeyes in his final eight. Jim Knowles got more good news when Derion Gullette put Ohio State in his final seven.

Gullette is from Marlin, Texas, and is a multi-sport athlete at Marlin High School. He participates in basketball as well as track and field where is throws the shot put.

Along with Ohio State, Gullette listed Alabama, Florida, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma as finalists to land his services.

I just want to say thank you to all the coaches that have been recruiting me! But after long talks with my family , this is where I am in my recruitment! Still 100 percent open ! pic.twitter.com/1WO46VEPxt — Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) May 26, 2022

Gullette will make an official visit to Ohio State on June 10. The Buckeyes have no linebacker commits to this point in the 2023 class, but Knowles is making waves with several recruits and clearly, Derion Gullette likes what he sees in Columbus.

