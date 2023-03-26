Four-star linebacker target in Maryland is high on Penn State

Penn State’s strong history at the linebacker position is well documented, and it still seems to resonate on the recruiting trail with some players. One player who is well aware of the Linebacker-U lineage in Happy Valley is four-star linebacker Gabriel Williams, from Maryland. Is it enough to secure a commitment to Penn State’s Class of 2024. Only time will tell, but 247Sports does feel that Penn State is a strong contender in this recruiting battle.

“LBU,” Williams said of Penn State to 247Sports while attending a football scouting event over the weekend in Texas. “I’m a linebacker myself so I look at the Micah Parsons, and the Chops and Dennis-Suttons and see what I can potentially be.”

Williams was referring to former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, one of the best linebackers to come out of Penn State in years and the NFL’s unanimous defensive rookie of the year two seasons ago. Williams also mentioned more recent members of the Penn State defense with Chop Robinson, who transferred to Penn State from Maryland, the top program from Williams’ home state, and Dani Dennis-Sutton, who came to Penn State out of Maryland’s McDonogh School. Robinson and Dennis-Sutton have been used more as defensive ends and not a linebacker, but they are still notable players Williams is well aware of as he looks to decide where he will play his college football.

Williams listed the schools that he is currently most interested in. Penn State was among the top schools mentioned along with his home team of Maryland. USC is also a contender and he will be visiting the Trojans, a future Big Ten program, this spring. Other schools on Williams’ radar include Tennessee, Duke, and North Carolina.

Penn State;’s Class of 2024 already has a pair of four-star linebackers in the fold with Anthony Speca and Kari Jackson, but there is always room for one more. This is especially true if that player, like Williams, can play multiple positions. Not only has Williams shown an ability to play multiple linebacker spots, but he has also been used in the backfield as a safety. Right now, Williams is being recruited as a linebacker.

Williams is a consensus four-star recruit and On3 goes as high as ranking him the 103rd-best player in the country overall. Maryland is considered a slight favorite at the moment, but Penn State appears to clearly be a significant player in the recruiting process.

