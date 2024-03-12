Four-star linebacker Talibi Kaba on the ’26 class: Trying to make this the best Rutgers football class in history

Talibi Kaba, the first New Jersey player to commit to Rutgers in the 2025 recruiting class, recently saw a bump in his recruiting rank. The now four-star linebacker is transitioning from being a recruit to a recruiter.

Kaba is very much embracing his role now as a leader of this Rutgers class. He does so with a little extra clout in his recruitment.

Last week, 247Sports elevated Kaba to a four-star status where is the No. 165 player in the nation. He is now the first four-star in the 2025 recruiting class for Rutgers.

And as one of the top players in New Jersey and the highest-ranked Scarlet Knights’ commit, Kaba is hoping to bring in other players along with him to Rutgers football.

“Most definitely, trying to make this the best Rutgers recruiting class in history,” Kaba told Rutgers Wire.

This spring, Kaba hopes to take a visit to check out a Rutgers practice. He is also planning an official visit.

“I’m going to a Rutgers spring practice and I have an official visit (in) May at Rutgers,” Kaba said.

That unofficial visit is likely for the weekend beginning May 31.

He said he won’t be taking any other visits, only to Rutgers.

As for the bump in his ranking, Kaba said it is nice but it doesn’t impact the output he is putting into this offseason.

“I mean, I’m happy but the hard work doesn’t stop,” Kaba said. “I’m going to keep grinding, keep pushing myself to be the best version of me when I go there early.”

