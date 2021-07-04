Four-star linebacker Shawn Murphy includes Ohio State in top five

Phil Harrison
·1 min read

The recruiting game never ends at a place like Ohio State. By now, you surely know that everyone is waiting for some pretty big news tomorrow when all-everything 2021 defensive end prospect J.T. Tuimaoloau is scheduled to announce his school of choice between four finalists Ohio State, Oregon, USC, and Washington.

But there are still other things going on. In fact, on Saturday, four-star Virginia product, linebacker Shawn Murphy, announced his top five and included the Buckeyes.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Murphy is ranked as the No. 6 linebacker and 61st overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. In addition to OSU, Murphy also included Alabama, LSU, Florida, and Penn State.

It must be noted that the language may be significant here. This is a top-five and not a final five meaning it could always change. There is no real timetable that Murphy has communicated so file this away in the wait and see category.

List

Ohio State football 2022 recruiting commitment tracker

View 14 items

WATCH: Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers spins ball with ridiculous ease
WATCH: Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers spins ball with ridiculous ease

