Four-star linebacker set to visit Ohio State

The Buckeyes are burning up the recruiting trail and another heavy hitting recruiting weekend is coming up. One of the bigger fish to capture in Columbus this weekend is Tyler Atkinson. He is currently ranked as a four-star prospect from the state of Georgia in the class of 2026.

The consensus top 20 player in the country has visited a number of schools including southern powers such as Florida State and Auburn, but Ohio State is hopeful that it ranks among the highest after his unofficial visit this weekend.

Standing at 6-foot, 5-inches and 205 pounds, Atkinson has the ideal build to grow into a dominating Big Ten linebacker. As a sophomore last season, he tallied 197 tackles with 25 registered behind the line of scrimmage. He also sacked the quarterback 10.5 times.

ELITE 2026 LB Tyler Atkinson (@Tyler16Atkinson) with two consecutive sacks for Grayson. He’s been outstanding tonight. pic.twitter.com/tSG9A8Bd1P — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) November 25, 2023

