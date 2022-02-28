Four-star linebacker has notable crystal ball predictions for Penn State

One of the best features that recruiting service 247Sports offers is crystal ball predictions. Recruiting analysts from local to national levels get a chance to go on the record with their most dedicated guesses for each recruit, some daring to go on the record earlier than others. But it is a good way to measure which way things are developing on the recruiting trail when certain analysts cast their crystal ball predictions.

In the case of four-star linebacker Tony Rojas, out of Virginia, Penn State fans may want to be paying close attention to the crystal ball predictions for him.

In February, two 247Sports writers cast their crystal ball predictions of Rojas eventually committing to Penn State. And they are certainly worth recognizing as those predictions came from Steve Wiltfong, the director of football recruiting for 247Sports, and Sean Fitz, the insider for Lions247 who has a long history covering Penn State recruiting. The two are the only crystal ball predictions in for Rojas at the moment, and given each’s prediction record on the crystal ball tracker, this should be a strong indication of Rojas’ future with the Nittany Lions.

Rojas, at 6′-3″ and 200 lb, is rated as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports, but his composite ranking actually sees him as a four-star prospect. In high school he has actually played wide receiver and defensive back, but he has the build for a linebacker.

The Virginia recruit already has a healthy assortment of offers from across the country, and the early indications are he has not yet narrowed down the list too much, at least publicly. But the early picks going Penn State’s way is certainly an encouraging sign on the recruiting trail for Penn State.

