Four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng discusses USC visit

Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng returned to USC for an official visit last weekend. He had been out on an unofficial visit, but came back to be a part of the summer’s first of three very big USC football recruiting weekends in June.

The Trojans are trying to break an ugly streak of not having a linebacker drafted in over five years.

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng said this about his USC visit: “Getting down to see Southern California with my closest (family) the first time and now being my O.V. and getting the chance to just go there with my family and really just to see how it would fit. I would say that going up there, time with Coach Riley, talking to Coach Entz, Coach Lynn, seeing where they want me to (fit), honestly I feel like I had a great time over there.” The quote was provided by Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire.

You can follow Isaiah’s coverage of Owusu-Boateng’s recruitment — and Michigan’s battle with USC and others for the linebacker — as June unfolds.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire