Four-star linebacker Marco Jones takes visit to USC

Danville (California) has a prospect from San Ramon Valley High School who is interested in USC. Four-star 2025 outside linebacker Marco Jones, who has taken a recent visit to USC, is a prime target for the Trojans as they build their defense.

In 2023 Jones led San Ramon Valley with 166 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He also had three interceptions, four pass breakups, and three forced fumbles.

On offense at tight end and wide receiver, Jones had 23 receptions for 366 yards and 10 total touchdowns.

Jones is currently the No. 89 player in the nation, the No. 12 linebacker, and the No. 8 player in the state of California in the 2025 class.

A coaching staff that has a proven track record in player development “is really important,” Jones told Rivals recruiting analyst Matt Moreno at a 7-on-7 event at Baldwin Park.

Jones has offers from Cal, Colorado, Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Washington and many more.

No player embodied defensive dominance quite like San Ramon Valley's Marco Jones. He is the West Coast Preps Bay Area defensive player of the year! Read: https://t.co/Q1b04mV4Bx pic.twitter.com/a2hrdjSaea — West Coast Preps (@westcoastpreps_) January 19, 2024

