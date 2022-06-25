Four-star linebacker Liona Lefau commits to Texas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joey Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pete Kwiatkowski
    American football coach
  • Jeff Choate
    American football coach

Texas picked up a huge commitment from Liona Lefau on Saturday evening. In Lefau, Texas brings in one of the top linebackers in the country.

The highly regarded player from Kahuku, Hawaii looks the part. Lefau displayed excellent acceleration and speed as a pass rusher paired with hard hitting ability.

While many aren’t used to six-foot 210-pound linebackers, players like Lefau are ideal for the athletic demands of modern college football.

After difficulty recruiting linebackers from high school and through the portal, this is a huge victory for Texas linebacker coach Jeff Choate. Lefau could be a great fit as an outside linebacker in Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense. He surely possesses some of the traits Pete Kwiatkowski looked for as defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies.

Lefau chose Texas over Oregon, Utah, BYU, and USC among other offers. He is the No. 16 linebacker in the country and the top player in Hawaii according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Recommended Stories

  • Taylor's Fred Kerley wins 100 at U.S. Outdoor Championships

    Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley of Taylor runs a 9.77 to win the 100 meters at the U.S. Outdoor Championships and qualify for the World Championships.

  • Palat is money for Lightning, could cash in as free agent

    If this is Ondrej Palat’s final playoff run with the Tampa Bay Lightning, he’s certainly making it count. A pending free agent with a knack for scoring big goals to go along with elite defensive prowess, Palat scored another big goal Friday night to keep the two-time defending champion Lightning alive in the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. “He’s a special kid and a special player,” coach Jon Cooper said.

  • New Buffs WR coach Phil McGeoghan promoted to assistant head coach

    On Friday, Karl Dorrell promoted Phil McGeoghan to assistant head coach

  • Wisconsin DL target Ashton Sanders commits to PAC-12 school

    A 2023 DL target has committed to a PAC-12 program:

  • Draft-night surprise: Social media, Ja Morant react to Grizzlies taking David Roddy in 1st round

    Roddy was among the night's biggest surprises, prompting big reactions from hoops media and teammates, including one of the NBA's biggest stars

  • On3 prediction entered in favor of Texas for four-star EDGE Derion Gullette

    Texas is riding a serious wave of momentum on the recruiting trail.

  • BREAKING: Hogs land 4-star Blocker as 1st 2023 commit

    Arkansas landed its first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class Saturday when highly-touted target Layden Blocker went public with his pledge to the Razorbacks. The in-state product announced his decision in the gym at Little Rock Christian, his former school, in front of friends, family and fans. Blocker, a four-star recruit and the No. 37 overall prospect in the Rivals150, chose Arkansas over Kansas State and Maryland, but also had offers from the likes of Auburn, Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, Texas Tech and many others.

  • Abortion ruling a 'sad day' for America -Biden

    STORY: From outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C,...CHANTING: "We won't go back"To the last abortion clinic in Mississippi...DEMONSTRATOR: "Every individual here will stand before god..."A shockwave across the nation Friday as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion, handing a momentous victory to Republicans and religious conservatives who have fought for decades to ban the procedure.BIDEN: "It just stuns me."President Joe Biden condemned the ruling, calling it a "sad day" for America."The court has done what it's never done before -- expressly taken away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans."In a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority, the court upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Five justices voted to overturn Roe.Conservative Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the Roe decision to allow abortions was wrong because the US Constitution does not specifically mention abortion rights.Justice Clarence Thomas went further, urging the court to reconsider past rulings protecting the right to birth control, legalizing same-sex marriage, and invalidating state laws banning gay sex."With this decision, a conservative majority of the Supreme Court shows how extreme it is, how far removed they are from the majority of this country. It made the United States an outlier among developed nations in the world. But this decision must not be the final word."Biden called on Congress to restore abortion rights as law, and said his administration would work to protect reproductive rights. Opinion polls show a majority of Americans support abortion rights. And yet 26 states are now poised to ban abortion, with 13 states ready with trigger laws to ban abortion with Roe overturned.

  • Watch Peyton Manning highlights, Bryce Young and other top QBs at Manning Passing Academy

    College football quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama football, Myles Brennan of LSU and others are working at Manning Passing Academy.

  • ‘I just want to win’: Iowa Hawkeyes QB commit Marco Lainez III says he patterns game after Brad Banks

    In an interview with From the Hawkeye of the Storm, Iowa quarterback commit Marco Lainez III said he patterns his game after Brad Banks.

  • Crystal ball pick comes in for five-star quarterback Dante Moore

    Thank goodness for C.J. Carr.

  • Diamond Hogs' backup catcher to enter transfer portal

    Arkansas is officially once again in the market for a transfer catcher. Not only did Michael Turner exhaust his remaining eligibility in the College World Series this week, but backup catcher Dylan Leach also announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Saturday afternoon. “This year has brought such blessing and thankfulness,” Leach wrote in a statement on Twitter.

  • IAN NANCE: The Florida Python Challenge is back for another run

    The 2021 Challenge removed 223 invasive Burmese pythons last summer, more than twice the number that was eliminated during the 2020 competition

  • Astros' Javier, bullpen combine to no-hit Yanks in 3-0 win

    Cristian Javier kept sending the New York Yankees back to their dugout in short order, taming his often inconsistent control and thwarting the team with baseball's best record, most runs and preeminent power. It's the first time New York has been no-hit since six Astros teamed up for one at the old stadium on June 11, 2003.

  • Report: Florida losing former 5-star RB to transfer portal

    Running back Demarkcus Bowman is in the transfer portal after just one year at Florida.

  • Jason Kokrak DQed from Travelers Championship; Could it be an epic walkout from PGA Tour life?

    If this was the last shot Kokrak hits on the PGA Tour, it could go down as an all-time walk-off.

  • Jaylon Ferguson's family tries to quash rumors surrounding Ravens linebacker's death

    Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died Wednesday, and his family was already trying to quell the rumors about what happened to the 26-year-old.

  • Alvin Kamara braces for suspension of at least six weeks, eventually

    With so much focus on the status of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, another high-profile NFL player also is poised to be suspended under the Personal Conduct Policy. Per a league source, Saints running back Alvin Kamara is bracing for a suspension of at least six weeks. The only question is when the suspension will be [more]

  • The NFL Prepares to Push for an Indefinite Suspension of Deshaun Watson

    The league is angling for a ban of no shorter than one season for the quarterback who has been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault or misconduct.

  • Ex-tennis player Andrea Jaeger says she was sexually harassed ‘at least 30 times’ by WTA employee

    Two-time Grand Slam singles finalist Andrea Jaeger said she was sexually harassed “at least 30 times” in the women’s locker room during her career.