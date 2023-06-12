Four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa makes official visit to USC, loves what he sees

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa made his official visit to the USC Trojan football program this weekend. It has been the source of a lot of buzz and speculation about his ultimate landing spot.

A four-star linebacker, Viliamu-Asa is from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower (Calif.). He is rated as the No. 6 linebacker prospect in the country and the No. 69 overall recruit by 247Sports.com.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defender is down to three programs. Viliamu-Asa announced Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC as his finalists on Friday.

Following his USC visit, he has official visits with the Fighting Irish (June 16-18) and Buckeyes (June 23-25).

Viliamu-Asa has visited USC close to 10 times, Ohio State four times and Notre Dame twice. After taking his official visits, Viliamu-Asa plans to speak with his family about the schools and then commit sometime in the summer, probably July.

Viliamu-Asa commented on his relationship with the Trojan football program:

“I love what they are building, they have a great staff and the relationships are strong. Coach Lincoln Riley and coach Brian Odom and the staff have really gotten to know me and my family,” he said.

“USC has a lot of potential under coach Riley. He has a chance to take USC back to where it has been before. The staff is doing a great job as a unit and that is really appealing.”

Lincoln Riley recruited USC legend Troy Polamalu to be part of this official visit with Viliamu-Asa:

Extremely grateful to meet one of the Greats 💯 https://t.co/up47azBAf8 — Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (@AsaViliamu) June 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire