Four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones talks recent Rutgers football offer plus Penn State and Notre Dame interest

Rutgers football sent out an offer last week to Kristopher Jones, a linebacker from Virginia. With the offer, the Scarlet Knights are getting involved in a recruiting battle with some of the best programs in the nation for one of the best players in the nation.

Jones, a class of 2024 recruit, is a four-star athlete by 247Sports. He is the No. 3 player in Virginia, the No. 8 linebacker nationally and the No. 137 athlete overall according to the recruiting site.

He has an offer list that includes Arizona State, Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia among others. A few programs are beginning to distinguish themselves in his recruitment:

“Penn State, Arizona State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame and Rutgers,” Jones said in an interview this week about the schools that are after him the hardest.

Check out what Jones had to say about his recruitment as the class of 2024 standout has a busy offseason planned.

He talks about his recent offer from Big Ten program Rutgers as well as his thoughts on Penn State and Notre Dame and how they are factoring into his recruitment.

Jones on getting an offer from Rutgers football last week

“I’m just blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers – it really meant a lot to me sitting down on Zoom with coach Schiano, coach Hetherman and coach Noonan and they told me about the values of the team and they offered me that same night.”

Jones on his reaction to the offer

“After talking to the staff I love what the program is about and the values they hold. They closely align with the values coach [Lou] Sorrentino set for the high school team I’m on now.”

Jones on potentially visiting Rutgers

“We don’t have anything set in stone right now but I will be going soon.”

Jones on his relationship with Penn State football

“Penn State offered me the beginning of this season coach [Ja’Juan] Seider…was the one who recruited me and I’ve been there twice one for a camp and the other was the ‘White-Out’ game and the energy in the stadium was so crazy. I could definitely see myself playing there.”

Jones on the message from Penn State

“Coach Franklin and coach Seider has told me that they love the way I play the game and would like me to play for them.”

Jones on being recruited by Notre Dame

“Notre Dame was a huge shock to me, I didn’t even know I was on their radar but when I got the call and they wanted me to announce on the ‘Pot of Gold Day‘ and I was so excited. Coach [Brian] Mason and coach [Al] Golden had asked me after they offered me what schools were talking to me the most and to add them to the list because they really want me there. I haven’t visited yet but I plan to soon.”

Jones on what Notre Dame is telling him in their recruitment pitch

“Right now all they said is that they want to get to know more not only as a player but as a person and that they really want me to take a trip to the school.”

Jones on his upcoming schedule including visits and camps

“I got Penn State next weekend and I’m going to the Ray Lewis Under Armour Camp at the end of the month and I’m trying to hook up a visit to Ohio State while I’m up there. And I’m trying to fit in Notre Dame and Rutgers but nothing set in stone right now.”

