Four-star linebacker Justin Hill lists USC among top 4 schools

Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama and USC have all made the top four list for four-star linebacker Justin Hill from the 2025 class. This is a recruiting story of considerable interest for several college football powers, including those in the Big Ten.

The four-star in-state 2025 prospect says he has scheduled official visits to all four schools, but Ohio State is the heavy favorite to land the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Hill.

Hill attends Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati. he plans to commit to a college on July 3, which is also his 18th birthday.

Hill is ranked as the No. 126 overall prospect and 13th overall edge rusher according to 247Sports Composite Rankings

USC has tons of 2025 prospects on the board, and Hill would be a great addition to an already loaded 2025 class that ranks currently in the top five in the nation. You might not like the fact that Ohio State is perceived as the favorite in this recruitment, but you should follow Buckeyes Wire for more coverage of this story if you are interested in learning more.

2025 four-star edge and top Ohio State target Justin Hill is eyeing a commitment date of July 3rd he tells On3 Sports Kyle Kelly. pic.twitter.com/dH2UomUFmN — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) April 28, 2024

