Four-star linebacker Elijah Newby commits to USC

Remember all those Fight On! emojis tweeted out by Lincoln Riley and the USC football staff earlier this week? There was going to be an announcement at some point. That announcement came on Friday.

Elijah Newby, a four-star 2024 linebacker from Connecticut, committed to USC. He was one of the prospects who made an official visit to the school last weekend. USC was able to quickly secure yet another 2024 commitment on that round of official visits. The program is clearly resonating with recruits and making a sales pitch which strongly connects with parents.

USC continues to load up on the defensive side of the ball, a great sign for the program’s evolution under Lincoln Riley. As we have told you in other articles over the past week or so, Riley can easily attract elite receivers and other offensive skill players in the transfer portal. It’s more important to get the top recruits on defense, because USC needs to get more years of performance from high-end defensive players. If the Trojans hit on those recruitments, they’re getting more longevity out of the talent they bring to Los Angeles.

USC’s recent run of recruiting — dating back to last Saturday night — now includes a linebacker, a safety, a cornerback, and an edge rusher, a great mix of defensive positional needs. It’s great news for a program which is crushing it on the trail right now.

