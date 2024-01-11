Four-star linebacker Darrell Johnson to visit Auburn

Darrell Johnson is one of the best linebackers in the 2025 recruiting cycle and he will be taking his first-ever visit to Auburn this weekend. The Eastman, Georgia product spoke with Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports about the trip.

“I’m very excited to be at Auburn this weekend because it’s my first meeting with all the coaches and staff and catching a good vibe,” Johnson said.

Johnson is the No. 65 overall player and No. 9 linebacker in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 11 player from Georgia.

He won’t be the only elite recruit visiting the Plains this weekend, the Tigers will be hosting several top targets, including four-star cornerback Devin Williams and three-star offensive tackle Mal Waldrep.

Auburn has the No. 5 overall class in the 2025 cycle but the Tigers are still looking for their first linebacker commit.

