Four-star Linebacker Christian Jones has “very good” visit to Auburn

Four-star 2025 linebacker, and the No. 1 ranked prospect in Nebraska, Christian Jones reportedly had a “very, very, good” visit to Auburn last weekend. Jones, who visited the Plains for the first time last weekend, chose to consider Auburn because of his past relationship with defensive coordinator DJ Durkin when Durkin was coaching Texas A&M. “[Coach Durkin’s] from Youngstown, Ohio and my head coach is from Youngstown,

Ohio. So, they have that fire in them and I know what they’re about. His scheme fits my style better I would say.”

Like many recruits who visit the Plains for the first time, Jones made sure to mention the “family-like” culture surrounding Auburn’s campus as a main reason he is looking forward to returning for another visit. “I would just say I felt really good culture here,” Jones said. “Everyone is

connected and felt like a big family. I kind of felt that. I’m all about that stuff.”

Besides the culture, the Cornhusker State native, who deals with plenty of chilly Friday nights up north, mentioned the “beautiful and nice weather as another reason he enjoyed his time on the Plains. While the visit went well, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is in no rush to make a decision. Besides Auburn again later this summer, he has visits to Nebraska and Oklahoma on the docket later this month. Jones is also interested in Wisconsin, which has a very solid history of developing inside linebackers like himself.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire