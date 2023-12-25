Arkansas football fans woke up to a surprise present under their tree.

The Razorbacks secured one of its biggest recruiting wins of the entire cycle on Christmas with the commitment of linebacker Bradley Shaw.

The Alabama-native chose the Arkansas over Clemson Monday, while also being recruited by the likes of Auburn, Notre Dame and the Crimson Tide.

Shaw's commitment brings the Arkansas class up to No. 22 in the 247sports Composite. The Hogs leaped SEC rivals Missouri and Kentucky with Shaw in the fold.

Shaw becomes the fourth-highest ranked recruit in the Arkansas football recruiting class. The 247sports Composite ranks Shaw as the No. 181 player and No. 14 linebacker in the country. He took an official visit to Fayetteville over the summer.

More: Southside's Kobe Branham set to live out dream, sign with Arkansas football

More: Double-Dip: Arkansas football lands two key transfer commits from SEC programs

Shaw joins Justin Logan and Wyatt Simmons as linebackers in the Razorbacks’ 2024 class.

The Hogs have had a fair share of departures at linebacker this season. Chris Paul Jr., Jordan Crook and Mani Powell all entered the transfer portal in recent weeks.

Arkansas will return its leading tackler in Jaheim Thomas next year, along with freshmen Brad Spence, Carson Dean and Alex Sanford.

Auburn High School's Davis Harsin (11) passes under pressure from Hoover's Bradley Shaw (7) during their game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday evening August 19, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw commits to Arkansas football