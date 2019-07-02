Four-star LB Wesley Steiner talks emotional Auburn commitment

Khetqlisuyfss37szhzk

Wesley Steiner was down to four. Then down to two. Now, only Auburn is left.

Gus Malzahn and the Tigers were up against Georgia Tech, LSU and Stanford initially. Then it was Auburn vs. Stanford before the four-star linebacker out of Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County committed to the Tigers.

Steiner was waiting for the right time, and he was always looking for signs pointing him in the right direction.

That is what led him to Auburn.

"My grandma said, 'You were always the most relaxed and enjoyed yourself the most when at Auburn', and when she said that, I started crying," said Steiner.

Steiner knew Auburn was the school for him before that from his grandma, but that confirmation from her sent him into an emotional stage.

Leading up to that conversation, he had come across a couple of signs that he took to heart.

"About a month ago, I had asked God to show me signs. I had been praying to God, asking for things I could not overlook, so I knew what school He wanted me at.

"I always liked Auburn, but I got to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge, and my roommate is Javion Cohen, an Auburn commit. Was that a coincidence? Javion did not think so.

"I look at the rosters for the camp this week, and the first person I see as my teammate, is Auburn commit Trenton Simpson. Is this another coincidence?

"I have always wanted to coach after my football time is up, so I have looked at assistance coaches and their pay. I was on my way to LSU for a visit a few weeks back, and on the way, I see Auburn has the third highest paid assistant coaches in the country. That is something else that stood out.

"Then I talk to my grandma about all this, and it is like she already knew. God had brought it all together and just told me Auburn was the school."

Shortly after having that talk with his grandma, while still sobbing, Steiner got Travis Williams of Auburn on the phone.

"I called coach T-Will, and while I am crying on the phone, I told him that I am ready," said Steiner. "He asked me first if something was wrong because he heard me crying. I just told him that I was ready to commit. I was emotional.

"He let coach Malzahn know I was about to call, so then I called him, then coach Dillingham and then coach Steele. It was very excited. I remember when coach T-Will was able to understand me, he yelled out with a lot of joy about my commitment.

"It came down to Auburn and Stanford, and Auburn is the right school for me. It is where I want to be and coach Malzahn told me that I will be coaching for him one day when my time is up."

His heart was pounding. Tears were running down his face. That was last Thursday, June 27, so now, we are into early July, and Steiner has had time to calm down and let it all set in.

He is all smiles now.

"I can just enjoy talking about recruiting again," said Steiner. "My grandpa told me to go where I was wanted and needed — Auburn is that for me.

"I have slept better. I am relaxed. There is no more pressure on me about recruiting.

"I feel different and I feel very good. I am going to Auburn. I am done with recruiting."

