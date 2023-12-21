Four-star LB Tyanthony Smith flips from Texas A&M to Texas

Today has been a busy one for Steve Sarkisian and the recruiting staff.

Four-star linebacker Tyanthony Smith, formerly committed to Texas A&M, has changed his commitment to Texas and has signed with the Longhorns.

Tyanthony had been committed to Texas A&M since June 30, but Sark and the staff didn’t stop recruiting.

Smith is the No. 33 ranked linebacker in the state of Texas and can pretty much do it all. Gabe Brooks from 247 describes Tyanthony as an active off-ball linebacker who can align as both an edge and gap blitzer.

Texas now has the No. 3 overall class for 2024 so far and still has a few more recruits in sight. Steve Sarkisian has built this Texas team through extensive scouting and having an elite staff behind him, such as Bo Davis, Kyle Flood, Blake Gideon, and many others.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Tyanthony Smith tells me he has Flipped from Texas A&M to Texas! The 6’2 200 LB from Jasper, TX had been Committed to the Aggies since June “Texas is going in the right direction with a culture coming behind it … I’m joining the troops 🤘”… pic.twitter.com/DGtKro8TvF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire