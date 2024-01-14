Four-star LB Ty Jackson receives scholarship offer from UGA football

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to talented linebacker recruit Ty Jackson. Jackson, a member of the class of 2025, plays football for Seminole Ridge High School in Loxahatchee, Florida.

Jackson is ranked as a four-star recruit and put up impressive numbers in 2022. The elite linebacker prospect recorded 137 tackles and two sacks back in 2022.

Ty Jackson is ranked as the No. 362 recruit in the class of 2025. Jackson is considered the No. 36 linebacker and the No. 50 player in Florida.

Georgia football has been elite at recruiting the linebacker position in recent seasons. The Bulldogs have developed linebackers for the NFL draft at a very high level, so Georgia is one of the most attractive destinations for top linebacker recruits.

Ty Jackson announced his scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs via social media:

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker also holds scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Kentucky, Syracuse, South Carolina, and more top college football programs.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire