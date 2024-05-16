Four-star LB shares thoughts on Penn State ahead of visit

Penn State is going to hit its official visit portion of the calendar in major need of landing some of its biggest targets remaining on the board.

With 13 current commitments in the class of 2025, James Franklin and his staff are hoping they can utilize this important period where recruits come to Happy Valley and meet other prospective members of their class to sway top players into the direction of the Nittany Lions.

One recruit that is going to be a battle is Max Granville.

The consensus four-star linebacker is ranked as the 21st-best prospect at his position and No. 179 in the country according to On3’s Industry Rankings.

Granville is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound Texas native who first visited Penn State back in March and detailed how he was blown away by the experience. That caused him to schedule an official visit for the weekend starting May 31 which will be massive for this program.

Ahead of that trip, he spoke with Steve Wiltfong of On3 about the schools who are still in the running during his recruitment.

When discussing the Nittany Lions, he once again detailed how impressed he was by his unofficial visit, but he also went gave a bit more details about what he likes about the scheme. Granville went so far as to call it “amazing” and “the best” of any programs still in the mix because Penn State lets their edge rushers and linebackers fly around on the field (subscription required).

He wasn’t the only one impressed by that initial visit, either.

Granville’s father, Billy, also discussed the scheme with Wiltfong saying it would fit his son’s game perfectly.

Billy was a linebacker at Duke before playing professional football for the Cincinnati Bengals, so he’s been involved in his training and recruiting process as his son looks to make his decision on where to play.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine says the Nittany Lions have an uphill battle on their hands if they want to land the four-star.

Texas A&M leads the way with a 46.8% chance and Oklahoma is second with a 40.9% chance. Meanwhile, Penn State sits at 1.8%.

Many of those projections come from the number of visits a prospect takes, and those two are the clear leaders on that front, so that’s why the official visit starting May 31 is going to be so important for the Nittany Lions if they want to land another star edge rusher.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire