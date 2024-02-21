Four-star LB Riley Pettijohn schedules unofficial visit to Texas

Texas will host several highly rated recruiting targets on campus for its spring game on April 20.

Among the latest to schedule an unofficial visit to Texas is four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn. The McKinney native is rated the No. 3 linebacker in the country and the No. 6 overall recruit in Texas for the 2025 recruiting class, according to On3 Sports.

Pettijohn will take unofficial visits to Florida State (March 23), Ohio State (March 30), USC (April 6), Texas A&M (April 13), and Texas (April 20).

According to On3’s Gerry Hamilton, Texas and Florida State appear to be the top two schools in his recruitment. Currently, the Longhorns have a 86.5% chance of landing Pettijohn per On3’s recruiting prediction machine.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire