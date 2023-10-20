Four-star LB Riley Pettijohn names CU Buffs to top 12

With the CU Buffs on a bye in Week 8, the recruiting trail remains hot for head coach Deion Sanders and his staff.

This week, Colorado offered 2025 three-star tight end Jackson Accuardi, 247Sports reported that offensive coordinator Sean Lewis is on the road to see 2025 four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery and on Thursday, the Buffaloes made the top 12 for 2025 four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn.

The 247Sports Composite ranks the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Pettijohn as the No. 5 linebacker in his class and the No. 37 overall prospect.

His top 12 also included USC, Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Texas, TCU, SMU, Auburn, Michigan, LSU and Oklahoma.

According to his MaxPreps page, the junior owns 73 total tackles, 5.0 TFLs, one sack and an interception through six games this season at McKinney High School in Texas.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire