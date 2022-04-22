Four-star LB Payton Pierce visits Texas

Texas has hosted a large number of recruits over the last few weeks.

On Thursday, the Longhorns received unofficial visits from the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 class, Jeremiah Smith, as well as one of the top linebacker prospects for the 2024 cycle.

Rivals recently caught up with four-star linebacker Payton Pierce, who seemingly enjoyed his visit with the Texas coaches. The Lovejoy High School product (Lucas, TX) is rated the No. 12 linebacker in the country and the No. 22 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports.

In 2021, Pierce earned Texas District 7-5A-II Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore.

2024 four-star linebacker Payton Pierce from Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy was at Texas on Thursday and had a great time with the coaches https://t.co/A5UN2NXmFb pic.twitter.com/hnZrUcY4kO — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) April 22, 2022

The visit going well for both sides is great news for Texas, as linebacker remains one of the primary positions of need for Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense.

The Longhorns only signed one true linebacker in the 2022 class, Trevell Johnson. For immediate help, they’re currently pursuing UCLA transfer linebacker Caleb Johnson and Arizona State transfer linebacker Eric Gentry.

