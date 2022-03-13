Four-star LB S’Maje Burrell announces top schools, Texas makes the cut

Texas is starting to gain some momentum for the 2023 cycle.

Over the last few days, four-star running back Tre Wisner included Texas in his top eight schools, Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports entered a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Longhorns for five-star running back Rueben Owens, and now another talented 2023 prospect is eyeing Texas.

Four-star linebacker S’Maje Burrell released the top 11 programs left in his recruitment on Sunday. Texas made the cut alongside Florida State, Utah, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, USC and Ohio State.

AGTG !! My recruitment is still open. pic.twitter.com/cm3rwA06Kj — S’Maje D’One Burrell (@Smaje18) March 13, 2022

Burrell is rated the No. 3 linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class according to On3. Within the state of Texas, the Fort Worth native is ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect.

In 2021, Burrell earned Texas District 3-6A Co-Defensive MVP honors as a junior for North Crowley High School.

