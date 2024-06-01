Four-star LB JaMichael Garrett to visit Auburn on Sunday

Auburn football’s weekend has become much more interesting.

Six of Auburn’s top 2025 targets are in town this weekend for official visits, and one of Alabama’s top 2026 recruits is set to join them on Sunday. JaMichael Garrett, a four-star linebacker from Gulf Shores High School (Alabama) shared on X (formerly Twitter) Friday night that he will close out the weekend by visiting the Plains.

Garrett played an instrumental role in Gulf Shores’ class 5A state championship run in 2023 by recording 87 tackles with 26.5 registered for a loss. He also recorded 9.5 sacks last season, which tied the team lead.

Auburn is the early front runner to land Garrett according to experts from 247Sports and On3. 247Sports’ Christian Clemente submitted a “crystal ball prediction” in favor of Auburn in March, and the Tigers have a 95% chance to earn his pledge according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Following a visit in March, Garrett told On3’s Cole Pinkston that he was impressed with Auburn’s facilities, and could see himself in an Auburn uniform. The biggest takeaway from Garrett’s trip was his conversation with linebackers coach Josh Aldridge.

“The meeting I just had with Coach Aldridge,” Garrett said in an interview with On3. “Him letting me and my mom know how interested they are in me. He just let me know they’re only recruiting three guys in my class that they have offered. He said they think I could come in and start as a freshman.”

All four major recruiting outlets have ranked Garrett as a four-star linebacker from the 2026 class. He is a top-15 linebacker nationally, ranking as high as No. 9 by ESPN and 247Sports. On3 and 247Sports lists Garrett as the No. 8 recruit from Alabama for the 2026 cycle.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire