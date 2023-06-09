Four-star LB, Galveston native Jonah Williams reveals top schools

Four-star linebacker Jonah Williams revealed the top 12 schools left in his recruitment on Thursday.

Texas made the cut alongside Tennessee, TCU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Colorado, Texas A&M, Oregon, Ole Miss, LSU, USC and Arizona State.

The Galveston native is rated the No. 3 linebacker in the country for the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Within the state of Texas, he ranks as the No. 3 overall prospect.

As a junior in 2022, Williams recorded 59 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one safety and four interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire