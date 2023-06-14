Four-star LB Gabriel Williams commits to Virginia Tech over USC

Washington (D.C.) St. Vincent Pallotti four-star linebacker Gabriel Williams has picked the Virginia Tech Hokies over the USC Trojans and other schools. Williams had also been considering Miami, Penn State, Maryland, UCF, Pittsburgh and Duke.

Williams spoke to Brian Dohn of 247Sports about why he committed to Virginia Tech.

“I think that is a good chance for me to play early,” Williams said, per Dohn. “Just coach Brent (Pry’s) honesty. He gave me a real family vibe. When I went on my Virginia Tech visit, I had the whole defensive coaching staff in the office with me, and we were talking for two hours.”

Williams made an official visit to Pitt last weekend and he was slated to be at Duke later this month, but he will no longer make that trip and has shut down his recruitment.

Williams, rated as a four-star prospect by On3, ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, is ranked as the No. 1 player in Maryland, the No. 6 linebacker in the class, and No. 85 overall prospect in the country.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Gabriel Williams tells me he has Committed to Virginia Tech! The 6’4 200 LB from Washington D.C. chose the Hokies over USC, Pitt, & others. Williams ranks as the No. 85 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 6 LB)https://t.co/xlfaS3c6DZ pic.twitter.com/An36PnjRLJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 11, 2023

