Four-star Lagonza Hayward sets commitment date

Four-star safety recruit Lagonza Hayward has named his top seven schools and is nearing a commitment. Hayward plans to announce his decision on Aug. 7.

Hayward’s top schools are Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee and USC. Hayward, a member of the class of 2025, plays high school football for Toombs County High School in Lyons, Georgia.

The four-star is a priority recruit for the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia is always looking for elite talent in the secondary. Hayward set his commitment date shortly after visiting Georgia on May 31. The Tooms County star has official visits lined up with USC, Florida and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety is ranked as the No. 6 player at his position, per 247Sports. Hayward is the No. 82 recruit in the country and the No. 11 player in Georgia.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football currently have nine commitments in the class of 2025. Georgia has a major month ahead in recruiting. The Dawgs host numerous elite recruits for official visits this June before a number of Georgia’s top recruiting targets announce commitments in July.

