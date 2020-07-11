Four-star DE Keanu Williams commits to the Oregon Ducks over USC

Oregon continues to dominate West Coast recruiting.

Four-star defensive end Keanu Williams has committed to the Oregon Ducks via his Instagram Live Saturday evening becoming the 17th addition to the 2021 Oregon recruiting class.

⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ DE Keanu Williams (@1k_kdub7) has committed to the University of Oregon.



With the decision, Oregon is within striking distance of the nation's No. 2 recruiting class via composite ranking.https://t.co/XZ2si8LWHX #ScoDucks #TakeFlight21 pic.twitter.com/Em9z22vEhS



— Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen) July 12, 2020

After committing, Williams said he wants to bring a National Championship to Oregon.

New Oregon Ducks commit Keanu Williams had a simple declaration after his decision.



"We bringing a natty though to Oregon" - @1k_kdub7 👀 👀 #ScoDucks #TakeFlight21 pic.twitter.com/qCGiR5MC7G



— Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen) July 12, 2020

247Sports ranks Keanu as the nation's No. 21 strongside defensive end and No. 27 overall player in California while composite ranking has him at No. 20 SDE, No. 30 player in California and No. 313 overall player in the country.

With his commitment, Oregon remains the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation thus far and narrows the small gap between them and Tennesse, North Carolina, and Clemson who are barely ahead of them. By Rivals rankings, the Ducks jumped to No. 3.

And there it is#TakeFlight21 is up to #3 in the 2021 Team Rankings@1k_kdub7 joins the flockhttps://t.co/2e0GwL5CiT pic.twitter.com/nnn3VvRwXA — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) July 12, 2020

The 6'5", 290-pound prospect from Clovis, CA received an official offer from the Ducks back in January of 2019 and has been tweeting more and more about Oregon as of late.

Blessed to say I've received an offer from the university of Oregon🦆🐥 pic.twitter.com/GZBTJLLYm0 — Keanu "Kdub" Williams (@1k_kdub7) January 11, 2019

Duck nation how does it look🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/BXemSY87nt — Keanu "Kdub" Williams (@1k_kdub7) May 9, 2020

Given his twitter activity and general sense around the program, Williams was considered an Oregon lean for a while now with 100% of 247Sports crystal balls predicting the Ducks as his destination.

Oregon beat out fellow finalists Stanford, USC, and UCLA for Williams' commitment.

247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman compares Williams to Lawrence Guy of the New England Patriots and sees the newest Ducks commit as a Day 3 NFL Draft pick.

Has a quick first step and plays with leverage, using his length to get to the ball carrier and quarterback. Can get caught overpursuing but shows ability to get to the play quickly. Good at dipping and ripping, showing a variety of moves but also using his strength and physicality overpower blockers. Plays with consistency and shows a good motor and routinely makes impact plays. Projects as a Power 5 starter and third day NFL pick.

Willaims joins Terrell Tilmon as the only two defensive ends in the 2021 recruiting class so far, however, Brandon Buckner also projects to line up on the edge. They will join a program that has defensive ends Kayvon Thibodeaux, John Harvey, and Bradyn Swinson. Thibodeaux likely only has two years left with the program as he's projected to be a top-five NFL Draft selection in 2022.

If Tilmon and Williams redshirt, they should be poised to start as freshmen with Thibodeaux leaving for the NFL.

Also, Williams states he's a defensive tackle in his Twitter bio so if Andy Avalos lines him up in the middle, he will look to replace graduating seniors Jordon Scott and Austin Faoliu in the middle.

