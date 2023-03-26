Four-star Josiah Thompson sets commitment date

Talented offensive tackle recruit Josiah Thompson is ready to decide where he will play college football. Thompson will decide among his top six schools. Thompson is the second-ranked recruit in South Carolina and is ranked as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country.

Thompson, who is ranked as a four-star recruit in the class of 2024, considers South Carolina, Miami, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee to be his top schools. He already knows where he will commit and plans to make his decision on April 11.

The Georgia Bulldogs football program extended a scholarship offer to Thompson back in June 2022. Georgia has won back-to-back national championships thanks in larger part to excellent offensive line play.

Thompson plays high school football for Dillon High School in Dillon, South Carolina. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle is favored to commit to the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to 247Sports.

Shane Beamer and South Carolina are off to a strong start recruiting in the class of 2024. The Gamecocks have the No. 6 recruiting class in the country and have commitments from five four-star recruits. However, South Carolina trails Georgia, who has the nation’s top class of 2024.

Georgia recently signed four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, who is considered the top class of 2023 recruit in South Carolina.

Josiah Thompson is a great student. He holds scholarship offers from top college football programs like Tennessee, Oklahoma, Clemson, Texas A&M, North Carolina, and many more. Josiah Thompson has committed to playing in the 2024 All-American Bowl on NBC.

On tape, Thompson exhibits impressive mobility and quickness. In Thompson’s sophomore film, he really does a good job of blocking in space. The left tackle shows great flexibility and bend. He projects as an excellent pass blocker at the next level.

Josiah Thompson announced his top schools via Twitter on Jan. 10:

