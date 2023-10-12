Four-star Josh Philostin breaks down why he picked Indiana football

Josh Philostin made a giant of a decision on Wednesday, with the four-star cornerback picking Big Ten football program Indiana.

He made his Indiana decision from a group of programs that included Miami and Rutgers. Philostin is a class of 2024 defensive back at Cardinal Newman (Palm Beach, Florida).

A ballhawk who is impressive in press coverage, he is the highest-ranked recruit in Indiana’s current class. Philostin is a four-star recruit according to ESPN.

For Philostin, relationships mattered and the connection he made at Indiana is what helped the Hoosiers eventually land the aggressive cornerback.

He spoke to USA TODAY High School Sports following his commitment.

“Indiana was the first school to offer me back my sophomore year. They stayed loyal and consistent throughout the whole process,” Philostin told USA TODAY HSS. “Was able to build strong relationships throughout that time. I’m big on relationships and they took the time to do that. Also, (they) give me the opportunity to go out and play early. I know where I wanted to go so why continue to wait?”

This year for Cardinal Newman, Philostin has 14 tackles and an interception in four games played.

Throughout the process, Philostin said that Indiana has been the strongest in their communication and in developing a relationship with him. That was the key in his decision, with Philostin saying “The relationships I gained with Indiana is what made it.”

“Really just their consistency and loyalty throughout,” Philostin said. “They didn’t back off – not one time through the process.”

