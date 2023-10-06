Four-star Jaylene Matthews on the impact Pat Flaherty has had on the Rutgers offensive line

Jaylene Matthews took in Rutgers football’s most recent win, the four-star offensive lineman noting that the Scarlet Knights have taken a step forward this season.

A member of the class of 2025, Matthews is an offensive tackle for Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.). He is considered one of the top recruits in New Jersey with ESPN ranking him the second-best player in the state.

He de-committed from Penn State in mid-September. Next year, he is committed to play in the Under Armour All-America Game.

Matthews had a game early on Saturday afternoon but he was able to get to Rutgers in time for the second half of a pretty lopsided win. Rutgers improved to 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten) with a 52-3 win over Wagner.

Arriving at halftime still allowed Matthews to get a sense of the win and connect with the staff after the game.

“It was fun, they are a good football team they are still building,” Matthews told Rutgers Wire about the Scarlet Knights.

One of the things that has stood out about Rutgers this season is the improved performance of a balanced offense. Rutgers is controlling the clock and moving the ball well, a testament to first-year offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

Another key addition this offseason was Pat Flaherty, who has also made an impression on Matthews. The offensive line is performing much better this year under Flaherty, who spent two decades in the NFL as an offensive line coach.

Flaherty won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants. Former Giants star Shaun O’Hara, who Flaherty helped guide and develop into an All-Pro center, has raved about the Rutgers offensive line coach’s impact on his career.

“I believe they’ve improved for sure,” Matthews said. “They definitely have more things to improve on but other than that, coach Flats is a really cool guy. I loved him a lot. I remember when he first came to my school when he got hired and he brought his ring, it was pretty cool but I want to go win one of those too.”

Two weeks ago, Matthews was at Georgia for an unofficial visit. Fran Brown, the former secondary coach at Rutgers, is now on staff with the Bulldogs as their safeties coach.

“I love coach Fran. He’s an awesome guy,” Matthews recently told USA TODAY’s HSS. “He’s doing amazing as a coach and I believe one day he’ll be a head somewhere but what stands out the most is the coaching. They have amazing coaches and amazing facilities.”

In that interview, Matthews said he will be at Maryland for a visit in early November.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire