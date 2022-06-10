Four-star Jaylen McClain breaks down his recruitment, talks Rutgers interest

Jaylen McClain may be completing his sophomore year of high school, but the four-star defensive back is already being heavily recruited by some of the top programs in the nation.

McClain, a 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback from Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.), is a class of 2024 prospect who has pulled down a number of Power Five offers. According to 247Sports, he is the second-best player in New Jersey for the class of 2024 and the No. 154 overall prospect.

He told RutgersWire this week that he thinks a couple of other prominent programs could be checking in with offers very soon.

“I think Notre Dame is close to offering but I also plan to go to an Alabama camp at one point during the summer,” McClain said.

McClain also said that seven programs are after him the hardest. Four of those programs are from the Big Ten, two from the ACC and one from the SEC.

“Georgia, Michigan, Rutgers, Syracuse, Michigan State, Boston College and Penn State,” McClain said when asked which programs are currently after him the hardest.

Jaylen McClain on the programs after him the hardest

“Georgia, Michigan, Rutgers, Syracuse, Michigan State, Boston College and Penn State.”

Jaylen McClain on where things stand with Georgia

“I liked Georgia a lot. They opened my eyes a lot on the visit I went on.

“I went on April 9 and the facilities and how intense the practice is stood out to me.”

Jaylen McClain on his relationship with Georgia football assistant coach Fran Brown

“Our relationship is pretty tight.

“I like how genuine [he is] and how he likes to get you better…I had a good relationship with him when he was at Rutgers.”

Jaylen McClain on if Rutgers football is in the mix for him

“Yes they are. They are still recruiting me hard and keeping in touch.

“I feel like they are a school trying to turn on the switch and they are starting to make it happen. I like them a lot.”

“My relationship is great with coach [Mark] Orphey and coach H (defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak). They always make sure to check-in. I visit a lot so I have had some great talks with them and have a good connection.”

Jaylen McClain on his visit to Michigan football

“Michigan surprised me a lot too…they liked my versatility and see me all over the field.

“I liked how everything on campus is in reach and how the town is all about Michigan and the football team.

“The love was real.”

Jaylen McClain on how Michigan State football is recruiting him

“I like them a lot too. We communicate a lot and I plan to visit soon.”

Jaylen McClain on the way Michigan State football sticks out in their recruitment of him

“The way they communicate and show how I’m a priority.

“I don’t talk to coach [Mel] Tucker a lot but I plan to meet him on my visit. I talk to the defensive back coaches, coach Barnett and coach Duhart.”

Jaylen McClain on the message from Michigan State

“They want me to stay versatile and keep working on every part of my game.”

Jaylen McClain on what he's hearing from Penn State

“Penn State makes me also feel like a priority so I’m definitely going to visit soon.”

Jaylen McClain on Penn State's message of sending players to the NFL

“The NFL is my goal so that’s appealing. They tell me that the best five play on the field so whoever is ready will play, no matter who you are.”

Jaylen McClain on his thoughts on Notre Dame football in his recruitment

“I like how everyone is on board with coach [Marcus] Freeman and trusts him.”

Jaylen McClain on what makes Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman so trustworthy

“I think people trust him because of how he’s able to connect with people since he does have the top recruiting class for ’23.”

Jaylen McClain on why he is attending an Alabama football camp this summer and his hopes for an offer

“That’s a big deal because that means one of the best schools in college football’s history believes I can play big-time football.”

Jaylen McClain on the message from Alabama and if he has talked with head coach Nick Saban

“I’ve heard from Alabama that I’m a good playmaker but I haven’t talked to coach Nick Saban.”

