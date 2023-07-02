Four-star Jameer Grimsley discusses recent commitment to the Tide

On Saturday, four-star defensive back Jameer Grimsley from Tampa, Florida made his public commitment to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. With Grimsley’s commitment, Alabama now has 10 total commits in the class of 2024 which ranks No. 4 in the On3 Consensus Team Rankings.

Grimsley is a 6-foot-3 corner with track speed which is why the Tampa product is such a highly sought-after prospect. Grimsley chose the Crimson Tide over Florida and Michigan.

Roll Tide Wire had the opportunity to speak with the recent Alabama commit and get his thoughts on the Crimson Tide and what fans can expect once he arrives on campus.

Take a look at what Grimsley had to say!

What about Alabama made it the best fit for you?

“Alabama was the best fit for me because I feel like they can develop me into a first-round draft pick, we’ll compete for a natty, and I will be best prepared for the NFL at Bama.”

Talk about your relationship with Coach T-Rob.

“I have a good relationship with T-Rob and I can tell he’s a great coach.”

What can Tide fans expect from you once you arrive on campus?

“Tide fans can expect an Athlete with a lot of potential who will always work hard! My effort will never be a question!”

