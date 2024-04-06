Four-star Jaelyne Matthews is visiting Rutgers football on Saturday

Jaelyne Matthews will be on an unofficial visit to Rutgers football this weekend.

A four-star recruit, Matthews is one of the top players in New Jersey in the 2025 class. His first offer came in as a freshman from Rutgers.

He attends Toms Rover North (Toms River, New Jersey) where he also plays lacrosse.

Selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game, Matthews is a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation in the 247Sports Composite where he is also the No. 108 overall recruit nationally.

Matthews is a national recruit, with offers that include Baylor, Florida State, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami and South Carolina among others.

Matthews posted about the Saturday visit to Rutgers on his social media.

In late February, Matthews talked with Rutgers Wire about where things stand with Rutgers:

“We’re still booking a midweek visit for them, trying to figure it out. The recruiting process it’s a little difficult sometimes. The weekends, they only give you four weekends really to go on official visits because of the dead periods and I have prom one of the weekends, so I couldn’t really go that weekend and I changed it a little bit because of that,” Matthews told Rutgers Wire. “So I only have three weekends for official visits so I’m trying to figure out when for Rutgers to book my first visit – probably during the week. I would love to be able to play at that school and be the hometown hero in New Jersey. “To put Rutgers on the map, nationally. They definitely got a lot of national attention when they were in the game with Ohio State and then in the bowl game they beat Miami. They havc changed a lot since Greg Schiano has gotten there. He’s changed the program for the better and I’m happy for the team.”

