Four-star Jaelyne Matthews is visiting Rutgers football on Saturday
Jaelyne Matthews will be on an unofficial visit to Rutgers football this weekend.
A four-star recruit, Matthews is one of the top players in New Jersey in the 2025 class. His first offer came in as a freshman from Rutgers.
He attends Toms Rover North (Toms River, New Jersey) where he also plays lacrosse.
Selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game, Matthews is a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation in the 247Sports Composite where he is also the No. 108 overall recruit nationally.
Matthews is a national recruit, with offers that include Baylor, Florida State, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami and South Carolina among others.
Matthews posted about the Saturday visit to Rutgers on his social media.
I will be at @RFootball tomorrow @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsFriedman @KristianRDyer pic.twitter.com/QmLjScnEHD
— Jaelyne Matthews (@JaelyneMatthew3) April 6, 2024
In late February, Matthews talked with Rutgers Wire about where things stand with Rutgers:
“We’re still booking a midweek visit for them, trying to figure it out. The recruiting process it’s a little difficult sometimes. The weekends, they only give you four weekends really to go on official visits because of the dead periods and I have prom one of the weekends, so I couldn’t really go that weekend and I changed it a little bit because of that,” Matthews told Rutgers Wire.
“So I only have three weekends for official visits so I’m trying to figure out when for Rutgers to book my first visit – probably during the week. I would love to be able to play at that school and be the hometown hero in New Jersey.
“To put Rutgers on the map, nationally. They definitely got a lot of national attention when they were in the game with Ohio State and then in the bowl game they beat Miami. They havc changed a lot since Greg Schiano has gotten there. He’s changed the program for the better and I’m happy for the team.”