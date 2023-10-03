Four-star Jaelyne Matthews recaps his Rutgers official visit, talks offensive line coach Pat Flaherty

Jaelyne Matthews counts his weekend visit to Rutgers football a success. The four-star offensive lineman and Under Armour All-American took an unofficial visit on Saturday to see Rutgers beat Wagner.

In mid-September, Matthews made the decision to re-open his recruitment. He had been committed to Penn State since earlier this year.

The reason for re-opening his decision, he said, is because “I did it too quick.”

Excuse Matthews for being a little late. The class of 2025 recruit didn’t arrive till halftime of the game because his team, Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey) had played just a few hours earlier.

(By the way, Toms River North won and improved to 6-1 on the year).

But Matthews wanted to check-in on Rutgers and see the game. So he quickly hurried up the Garden State Parkway to get to SHI Stadium,

“It was an amazing visit,” Matthews told Rutgers Wire. “Got to hang out with the coaches and see how they’ve changed Rutgers. I haven’t been up there since my freshman year.”

His teammate, offensive lineman Justin Kaye, was offered over the weekend. Kaye is a class of 2024 recruit who received a Preferred Walk On (PWO) opportunity at Rutgers on Sunday.

Matthews holds Power Five offers from Boston College, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. Rutgers was his first Power Five offer.

Two weeks ago, Matthews took an unofficial visit to Georgia.

Matthews was able to connect with new offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, who was hired this offseason by Rutgers. Flaherty won two Super Bowls as the offensive line coach of the New York Giants.

“They are good. He’s a great offensive line coach,” Matthews said when asked about Flaherty. “And he won a ring and that’s what I want to do again.”

