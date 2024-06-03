Four-star Jaelyne Matthews posts update while on Rutgers football official visit

One of the biggest recruiting targets during this official visit weekend for Rutgers football is Jaelyne Matthews. The four-star offensive lineman is taking his much-anticipated official visit to the Big Ten program this weekend.

One of the top players in New Jersey in the class of 2025, Matthews was first offered by Rutgers as a freshman. He is an offensive tackle for Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey).

Now a bit about Matthews and his impressive resume.

He is the No. 93 player in the nation in the ESPN 300 and the second-best recruit in New Jersey’s class of 2025. He has been selected to play in the prestigious Under Armour All-America Game this January in Orlando, Florida.

Matthews is taking his official visit this weekend and it wraps up on Monday. He went to prom on Friday night, pushing his official visit start date to Saturday.

On Sunday night, he posted an update to social media on his visit to Rutgers:

Prior to his visit, Matthews told Rutgers Wire that he was hoping to continue building his relationship with the coaching staff and head coach Greg Schiano over the week.

In particular, offensive line coach Pat Flaherty is someone Matthews has been getting to know over the past year.

In his second season (back) at Rutgers, Flaherty brings over 20 years of NFL experience to the Big Ten program. He won the Super Bowl twice with the New York Giants as their offensive line coach.

“He calls me every other day. He called me (on Thursday) and asked me to send him prom pictures,” Matthews told Rutgers Wire last week. “Him along with coach Susan (special assistant to the head coach Joe Susan) and coach Schiano really make me feel like part of the family.”

Since being offered by Rutgers following his freshman season, he has forged a solid relationship with the program and been on campus multiple times.

He has official visits set up for Miami and Tennessee in June as well.

