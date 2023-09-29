Four-star Jaelyne Matthews, a former Penn State commit, will visit Rutgers football on Saturday

Jaelyne Matthews is going to be at Rutgers football on Saturday, marking his first trip back to SHI Stadium since he re-opened up his recruitment.

Two weeks ago, Matthews de-committed from Penn State. He is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He is likely to be the top player in New Jersey for his class

At 6-foot-6 and 300-pounds, Matthews already has impressive size. He is very agile and has good footwork. He plays at Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.)and has been invited to participate in the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game, a prestigious national high school all-star game that airs on ESPN.

He bends well and is very strong in getting to the second level.

Matthews posted on Thursday morning that he will be at Rutgers for Saturday’s game against Wagner:

Matthews has a strong offer list that includes the likes of Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Tennesse and Texas A&M among others. Rutgers was his first offer as a freshman.

