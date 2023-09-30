Four-star Jaelyne Matthews, who de-committed from Penn State, previews his upcoming Rutgers football visit

Jaelyne Matthews is taking a visit to Rutgers football, with the standout offensive lineman returning to the program that gave him his first Power Five offer two years ago.

In mid-September, Matthews de-committed from Penn State, where he had given his verbal earlier this year in late January. A four-star recruit, Matthews is a standout offensive tackle at Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey). He is committed to play in the Under Armour All-America Game.

He is taking a visit to Rutgers football on Saturday.

“I’m taking a visit to Rutgers because they are high on my interest level,” Matthews told Rutgers Wire. “And I’m hoping to see a little difference when it comes to going there more mature.”

Not surprisingly, Matthews said that Rutgers has been after him hard. Rutgers was the first program to offer Matthews when he was a freshman.

“They’ve been recruiting me heavy ever since ’25s could talk and they have me on the top of the recruiting board,” Matthews said.

Matthews took a visit to Georgia last weekend. He said that the program is doing well in his recruitment.

“I love that school,” Matthews said of Georgia. “There’s nothing not to love about it except no pizza, no bagels and no WaWa.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire