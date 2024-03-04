Four-star Jaelyne Matthews announces his top six, including Rutgers football

Jaelyne Matthews, one of the top offensive linemen in the nation, announced his top six on Sunday. In it, he included Rutgers football.

Rutgers was the first program to offer Matthews when he was a freshman. He visited the Scarlet Knights in the fall for the win over Wagner.

A four-star offensive tackle. Matthews is coming off a solid year at Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey). He is ranked the No. 88 player in the nation by ESPN and No. 75 by On3.

Last year, he was selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game.

His top six, which was released on Sunday night, are Tennessee, Georgia, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse and Miami.

Rutgers is expected to get an official visit from Matthews, who had to cancel his original date in June due to a scheduling conflict. Last week, he gave an update about Rutgers getting an official visit:

“We’re still booking a midweek visit for them, trying to figure it out. The recruiting process it’s a little difficult sometimes. The weekends, they only give you four weekends really to go on official visits because of the dead periods and I have prom one of the weekends, so I couldn’t really go that weekend and I changed it a little bit because of that,” Matthews told Rutgers Wire on Feb. 27. “So I only have three weekends for official visits so I’m trying to figure out when for Rutgers to book my first visit – probably during the week. I would love to be able to play at that school and be the hometown hero in New Jersey. “To put Rutgers on the map, nationally. They definitely got a lot of national attention when they were in the game with Ohio State and then in the bowl game they beat Miami. They havc changed a lot since Greg Schiano has gotten there. He’s changed the program for the better and I’m happy for the team.”

In September, Matthews opened up his recruitment after having been committed to Penn State for much of the year.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire